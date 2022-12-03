Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 57,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,391. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.