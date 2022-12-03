Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 57,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,391. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

