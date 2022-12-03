Credit Suisse Group Boosts United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target to GBX 990

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 980 ($11.72) to GBX 990 ($11.84) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Utilities Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,025 ($12.26) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

