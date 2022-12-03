Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $71.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.