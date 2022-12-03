Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Insider Ryan Harmer Sells 4,250 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Harmer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cricut Stock Performance
Shares of CRCT opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.