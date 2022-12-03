Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Insider Ryan Harmer Sells 4,250 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Harmer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of CRCT opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Cricut alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cricut Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cricut to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.