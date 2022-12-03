Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $43.43 on Friday. Croda International has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $71.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
