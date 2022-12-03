CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,369 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.