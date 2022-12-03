Crypto Snack Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $333,345.76 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.70 or 0.06362772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00506223 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.65 or 0.30524081 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.