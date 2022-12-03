CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.5 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTTOF opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.