Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Cue Health to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cue Health

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 286,056 shares of company stock valued at $949,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cue Health by 813.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

HLTH traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 165,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,258. The firm has a market cap of $455.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.12. Cue Health has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.03 million. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

