Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $249.75 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.50 and a 200-day moving average of $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

