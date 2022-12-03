Cunning Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

