Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys 1,945 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

NXPI opened at $171.06 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.32.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

