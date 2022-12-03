Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $1.56 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. KLA makes up about 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLA Dividend Announcement

Shares of KLA stock opened at $389.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

