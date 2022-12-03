Cunning Capital Partners LP Sells 48,060 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cunning Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,060 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

