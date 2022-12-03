Cunning Capital Partners LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 187.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 155.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

