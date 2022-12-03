Cunning Capital Partners LP Takes $1.72 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Iridium Communications comprises 1.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 575,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,545,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $644,950.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,962 shares in the company, valued at $36,545,016.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,318.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

