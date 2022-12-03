Cunning Capital Partners LP Takes $3.24 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of IBM opened at $148.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average is $134.09. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

