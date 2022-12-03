Cunning Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.