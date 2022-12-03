Cynosure Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,144 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $85.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $143.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

