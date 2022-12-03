Cynosure Management LLC Buys Shares of 641 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 561,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,790,000 after purchasing an additional 44,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $563.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $520.59 and its 200 day moving average is $543.06. The company has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

