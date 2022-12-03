Cynosure Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $79.62 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

