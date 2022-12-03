Dacxi (DACXI) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Dacxi (DACXI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Dacxi has a market cap of $7.19 million and $109,686.46 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dacxi has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Dacxi token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.93 or 0.06170471 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00504868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.30 or 0.30442383 BTC.

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

