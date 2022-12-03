Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 268,855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

Adobe stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

