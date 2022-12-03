Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in November

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,708. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
