DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $70.93

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $70.93 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00124438 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00220456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00047557 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,763,687 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

