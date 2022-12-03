DeepOnion Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $217.44 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,763,468 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

