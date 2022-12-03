Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,212,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 4,108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,107.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DLVHF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($68.04) to €71.30 ($73.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($77.32) to €85.00 ($87.63) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €50.00 ($51.55) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.16.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DLVHF stock remained flat at $45.91 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

