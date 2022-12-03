Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Apparel

In related news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 2,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DLA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 13,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Separately, TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

