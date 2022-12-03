Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.89) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($50.52) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($59.18) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BAS stock opened at €48.73 ($50.24) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($39.07) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($71.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €45.33 and a 200-day moving average of €44.94.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

