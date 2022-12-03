DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.86

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.86 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($1.91). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.83), with a volume of 344,776 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £372.57 million and a PE ratio of 910.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

DFS Furniture Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.14%. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

(Get Rating)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.