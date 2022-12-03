DHT (NYSE:DHT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE DHT opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -510.74 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DHT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -799.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 890.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 353,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 318,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in DHT by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 418,800 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.