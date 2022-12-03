Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 4,169.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,179.33 ($50.00).
DGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($54.43) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.25) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.42) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($64.96) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,847 ($46.02) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,692.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,701.88. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.27) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,747.86.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
