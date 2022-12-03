Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.46. 2,403,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.
Diamondback Energy Company Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
