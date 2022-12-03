Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 1,187,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 594.8 days.

Digital China Stock Performance

DCHIF remained flat at $0.45 on Friday. Digital China has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

