Dignity Gold Price Tops $2.38 on Major Exchanges (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $52.73 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $2.38 or 0.00014034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.10015864 USD and is down -12.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $402.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

