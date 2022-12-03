Dimension Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

XSLV opened at $47.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06.

