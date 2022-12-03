Dimension Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 0.4% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

