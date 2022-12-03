Dimension Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,301 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 905,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

