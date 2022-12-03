DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $16.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded DLocal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.57.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,980,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,586,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 877,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

