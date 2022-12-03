DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of DocuSign worth $32,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $1,271,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $46.60 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

