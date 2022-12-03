Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

DG stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.56.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dollar General by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 92,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Dollar General by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

