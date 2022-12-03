Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 138,370 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the quarter. IAMGOLD accounts for approximately 2.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 8.37% of IAMGOLD worth $64,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.5 %

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.21 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

