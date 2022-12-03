Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

