Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 337,055 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,055 shares during the period. Tutor Perini comprises 1.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 5.80% of Tutor Perini worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 115.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 69,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Stock Down 2.1 %

Tutor Perini stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $13.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.