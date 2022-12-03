Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,918,471 shares during the quarter. Genworth Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $61,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 654,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 199,107 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 207,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.14 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

