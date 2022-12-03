Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for approximately 1.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Howard Hughes worth $40,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Howard Hughes stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,560,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

