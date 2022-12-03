Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 201.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,499 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.76% of SiriusPoint worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNT opened at $6.67 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

