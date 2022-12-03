Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 160,404 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,404 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 64.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 63.2% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

