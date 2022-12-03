Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 287,014 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287,014 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.79% of Photronics worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.16. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.