Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $826.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,390 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

